Barron Trump speaks three languages, but does he converse in Slovenian? His viral resurfaced video gives the answer

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump and only kid with wife Melania, has taken the Internet by storm amidst his dad's ongoing election campaign to woo voters in order to secure the White House seat. A video of then 4-year-old Barron Trump conversing with a Slovenian accent just like his mother, Melania, has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.(X)

Trump tied the knot with Melania, who hails from Slovenia, in 2005. The couple learned that they were expecting a child shortly after their marriage.

Barron, who was born March 20, 2006, was mostly raised in the opulent penthouse of his family in New York City and went to esteemed private schools located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Barron and Melania remained in Manhattan when Trump was elected as US president and took office in January 2017 so that their son could complete his academic year. In the summers, he used to relocate to the White House to join the rest of the family members.

While his mother tried to keep him out of the limelight over the years, the 18-year-old Barron is now getting more involved in his father's politics. Trump also disclosed recently that Barron suggests giving him some good political advice and helping him to know more about new technology and making him familiar with what is trending for Gen Z.

Amid the surge in attention around the presidential candidate's son, a video of then 4-year-old Barron conversing with a Slovenian accent just like his mother has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing the video, one X user wrote: “Here's footage of Barron speaking at the age of 4—with a Slovenian accent.” The video was originally taken from the Trumps' April 2010 appearance on CNN's Larry King Live.

In the video, Barron is told by his mother to say, “Hi Larry.” The little child excitedly waves at the camera and then leaps around Trump's office as his parents monitor his steps.

Also Read: Barron Trump's net worth and inheritance revealed as dad Donald considers him an ‘asset’ to…

Trump comments on son Barron's accent

In a clipped tone, Barron stated, “I like my suitcase,” as he picked it up, asking Melania if he has to go to school now.

“Yeah, you will have lunch and then you go to school,” she responded.

The cute kid is seen kneeling in front of his open luggage later in the video, and his father is heard saying, “Now you can do reading, writing, and arithmetic.”

As the video comes to an end, Larry King remarked that Barron “has an accent.”

“He does,” Melania confirmed, adding that he mostly spends his time with her.

On being quizzed about his son's accent, Trump said, “I think it's great. Anything he does is OK with me.”

Barron's mother further revealed that her son speaks three languages, which prompted Trump to say that his kid is the “smart one.”"