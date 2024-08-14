Barron Trump's friend rips into Harris for calling Gen Z ‘stupid’, accuses her of chasing Trump's achievements like…

Barron Trump's influencer friend, who recently declared his support for Donald Trump, has blasted US VP Kamala Harris for calling 18 to 24 years old people “stupid” and “bad decision” makers. Barron Trump's best friend, Bo Loudon, declared that he is campaigning for Trump, asserting that he “wouldn't put my biggest support to someone who thinks I am stupid because that's what Kamala said that 18 to 24 years olds are stupid. ”(X@BoLoudon/AP)

Appearing on Fox News, Bo Loudon, 17, declared that he is campaigning for Trump, asserting that he “wouldn't put my biggest support to someone who thinks I am stupid because that's what Kamala said that 18 to 24 years olds are stupid. ”

Comparing Trump and Harris fan following among the Gen Z, he said that the former President loves the youth and Gen Z also adores him.

When he was asked to tell the audience in 20 seconds why Gen Z would vote for Trump, Bo reminded the youth that they have got the greatest chance this year.

“The support for Trump has just doubled in this election. With all influencers going public about their support for Donald Trump, Elon Musk's interview on Twitter...that was just massive ..it pulled in 3 billion impressions across the board and 77% were from below 34 or under,” he said.

Bo went on to mention that Trump has “massive youth support” as his team is “not paying the influencers unlike the Kamala campaign”.

Pointing out that numerous figures have been released regarding the financial dissatisfaction of Generation Z and the harsh state of the US economy, he said the economy was thriving under the Trump administration. According to him, the GOP leader, he managed America like a businessman mogul, and made it prosper, much like one of his enterprises. “With Trump, people know that their pocket would be full and their family protected,” he stated.

Bo Loudon bashes Harris for chasing Trump's accomplishments

Mocking Harris, he accused her of “chasing Trump's accomplishments like a trail of cookies”.

While Trump stated no tax on tips which is great for Gen Z, Bo mentioned that Harris is asserting no tax of tips. “But you are in the office now, why don't you do that now,” he asked.

Back in 2014, Harris called young people stupid. However, her context was different.

“What else do we know about this population, 18-24? They are stupid! That is why we keep them in dormitories, and they have a resident assistant. They make really bad decisions!” she said.

Meanwhile, a response from Kamala Harris' campaign on Bo's remarks is awaited.