Donald Trump to give top White House position to ‘major golfer’ Sir Nick Faldo?

Donald Trump recently spoke gushingly about Sir Nick Faldo and touted the golfer for a potential position in his administration if he wins the November elections. Donald Trump hailed Sir Nick Faldo as a "major golfer" and a "major friend".

Speaking at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, Trump hailed him as a “major golfer” and a “major friend”. He asserted that the father-of-four is among the greatest of all time. “They knighted him in England or the UK. And he just knew how to win.”

“He could take people, he'd play the best players in the world, and they always folded in front of him,” he added.

The GOP presidential candidate said that if they want to fold others, then he should “bring him into government”. “And his nickname is Foldo because he makes everyone but his name is Faldo. Nick Faldo and his beautiful wife, Lindsay. Where is Nick?”

“That guy can play golf,” Trump told the crowd, adding that he has won numerous events and six major championships.

Trump, being a golfer himself, further stated, “You are a piece of work. He's a tough cookie too. You talk about a tough cookie. That's a tough cookie.”

Sir Nick Faldo and his wife's interest in politics

Notably, Faldo has developed a far stronger interest in Republican politics following his December 2020 marriage to Lindsay De Marco, his fourth wife.

The 61-year-old former stripper and MAGA fanatic is an avid supporter of Trump and the Republican Party, with strong opinions toward American conservatism.

She took to Sir Nick Faldo to Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday and took pictures with him and the former President. She has publicly expressed her affection and backing for the GOP leader by frequently posting on social media.

Following an assassination attempt on Trump, she shared his “iconic” fist pump photo, with a caption reading, "This is the only man I want leading our country."