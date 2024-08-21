Trump finally reveals where his son Barron will attend college: ‘He’s all set in…’

In a long-awaited revelation, Donald Trump has announced that his son Barron Trump will be heading to college this fall in New York. The former president confirmed the news in a recent talk with the POST, stating that an official announcement about Barron’s college choice is imminent. Details about Barron Trump's university which he will attend this fall remain private. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Previously, Trump suggested that the college search for Barron had been influenced by recent pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country. However, this announcement finally puts an end to the months of speculation surrounding where the youngest Trump would pursue his education.

Barron Trump to attend college in NYC

Although the specific school has not been disclosed, Trump revealed in an exclusive chat with The Post that Barron will attend a college in the Empire State. He mentioned that his team will announce the exact institution “soon.” When asked if he was hinting at NYU, the region's most renowned campus, Trump simply smiled and said he wasn’t ready to share more details at this time.

“He’s all set in a certain school that’s very good,” the Republican nominee informed the outlet. “He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart,” he added.

Barron Trump is set to embark on his college journey soon

Trump and Melania's only son graduated from high school in May and was poised to launch his political career as a Florida delegate at the RNC, a move instantly vetoed by his mother. Now, standing at 6 feet 7 inches, Barron, who has garnered attention for his height, charismatic personality, and occasional political appearances, continues to receive praise from his father. According to Trump, Barron was accepted to every institution to which he applied.

Earlier, the presidential candidate suggested that his son might consider the University of Pennsylvania, where he himself studied at the Wharton School. However, this option was potentially reconsidered following a series of pro-Palestinian protests on campus. Barron’s half-siblings—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump had attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University.