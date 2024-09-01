Prince Harry and Prince William keeping their distance at uncle's funeral shows ‘damage is done,’ expert claims

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William's "secret reunion" shows the "damage is done" between the feuding brothers. It has been reported that while both the brothers attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk, they kept their distance and refused to speak with each other. Prince Harry and Prince William keeping their distance at uncle's funeral shows ‘damage is done' (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Commentator Claire Pearsall discussed the reunion on GB News, saying that a family member’s funeral is "not the occasion" for the brothers to reconcile. “Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with,” Pearsall said.

"It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member. It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else,” Pearsall added.

‘And perhaps it's gone too far now’

Host Stephen Dixon claimed that Harry and William keeping their distance at the funeral shows the "damage is done" with their relationship. Royal commentator Nigel Nelson agreed, saying it is "sad" to see the brothers in a feud despite so many years apart.

"I just think it's a bit sad, on an occasion like that you'd think they could have a polite chat. We're not expecting a huge hug and a make up, but have a chat,” Nelson said. "Just try and see if there's any way of actually having a relationship. They're in the same church, they should be able to perhaps sit together, have a brief chat with each other, maybe opening the door so they can get back."

Pearsall, however, disagreed, and said that it is “not the time or the place to do that” as it was a funeral and “not about those two."

Host Ellie Costello suggested that if the brothers had to reconcile, the occasions for it would have been "at the Queen's funeral" or the "King's Coronation.” However, Nelson suggested that “it may have gone too far to happen, then.” “And perhaps it's gone too far now,” Nelson added.