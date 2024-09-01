Prince William ‘will always do the right thing’ to Prince Harry despite ‘betrayal and snipes’

Another day, another snub? But Prince William was praised for his composure and commitment to “always doing the right thing” during Lord Robert Felloweson's funeral on Thursday, August 29. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Both Prince William and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, were present, but they are always walking “a few people apart.” An onlooker told GBN America, “[Harry's] appearance came as a surprise to most people, I think.”

“I couldn’t say what the ins and outs were, but what I can tell you is that Prince William is a decent guy. He would understand that his brother wanted to be there and that [his invitation] would be a matter for the Spencer family.”

“I am sure he would have been warned beforehand and would have taken it in his stride. He is good at compartmentalizing things like that,” he added.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry reportedly seeking a reunion with King Charles III while in UK for uncle's funeral

Prince William knows what Prince Harry ‘had done’ still he…

The insider further reflected on William's character, recalling, “Don't forget it was his [William's] idea, despite everything that had happened, to ask Harry and Meghan to join himself and Catherine for that walkabout at Windsor after Queen Elizabeth died. He did that knowing what his brother had done and that he planned to bring out his book. But he will always do the right thing in the circumstances.”

Lord Robert Fellowes, who served as the principal private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999, played a huge role during one of the most challenging periods of her reign. He was married to Lady Jane Spencer, the elder sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. This led to a strained relationship between Fellowes and his royal sister-in-law during the infamous ‘War of the Waleses,’ which dominated the headlines in the 1990s.

Several sources at the funeral described the royal brothers' presence as “very discreet,” with one attendee noting, “William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Prince William didn't speak despite being just ‘5 yards’ apart

However, many claimed that the Duke of Sussex “disliked” how his uncle treated Princess Diana during her tumultuous years. So earlier it was speculated Prince Harry will not attend the funeral. “The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times, it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there,” one source told Daily Beast.