Prince Harry and Prince William didn't speak despite being just ‘5 yards’ apart

Prince Harry landed in the United Kingdom in secret on Thursday to attend Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service. The other mourners present at the ceremony noted that Prince Harry and Prince William did not exchange any words despite standing just metres apart. The two were practically standing “back to back’ with each other, as reported by the sources to The Mirror. The service was held in Snettisham, Norfolk where the two brothers were spotted standing just “five yards" from each other but did not utter a single word to each other. FILE - Prine William and Prince Harry avoided talking to each other during Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Prince William avoid each other

Prince Harry made a quick trip from California to the English soil to attend the memorial service of his uncle, Lord Fellowes. He was the late Princess Diana’s brother-in-law and served as the private secretary to the late Queen in the 1990s. He unfortunately passed away last month at the age of 82. His memorial marked the first time the feuding brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William were seen in the same frame since their father, King Charles’s coronation in 2022.

While the two had made peace to be in the same room for their uncle’s memorial, the two seemed to have agreed not to talk in public. One mourner reported to The Sun: “They were only five yards from each other.”

The brothers sat on the far opposite sides of the St. Mary’s Church putting as many mourners in between them as possible. A mourner said to The Mirror, “They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle. And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged.”

The rift between the brothers continue

The rift between the brothers reportedly began in 2016 when Prince William expressed his concern over the speeding romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The rift expanded with the Duke of Sussex exposing the truth about the royal family and his relationship with his brother in his memoir, Spare.

At the memorial, as the people started to intermix, the two did not cross paths again. A source reported the media outlet, “ “A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back-to-back. When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover.”