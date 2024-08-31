Prince Harry reportedly seeking a reunion with King Charles III while in UK for uncle's funeral

Prince Harry recently made a rare visit to England, attending the funeral of his uncle, Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk on Wednesday, August 28. Now, insider reports suggest that Harry harboured hopes of reuniting with his father, King Charles III. Back in February, King Charles delayed a helicopter flight to Sandringham just to meet Prince Harry, reports have claimed (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

The 39-year-old Duke made the last-minute trip to pay his respects at the memorial service, which was also attended by his estranged brother, Prince William.

Charles worries about Prince Harry's cash crunch

Royal journalist Dan Wootton revealed on Friday, August 30, that the monarch is very “concerned about Harry losing the Netflix deal and coming cap in hand asking for a cash handout”.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and William reunite at uncle’s funeral, but were 'keeping distance' after Duke secretly…

“Charles is concerned about Harry losing the Netflix deal and coming cap in hand asking for a cash handout if they meet for his son’s hoped-for reunion,” Wootton told InTouch Weekly. This concern is compounded by the King’s ongoing battle with a serious cancer diagnosis, which has left him physically weakened.

According to Wootton, King Charles is under pressure from various quarters, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, to reconcile with his son. “Phone calls have not been returned and the in-person meeting after his cancer announcement was moved to Clarence House instead of Sandringham so that it could be limited to less than half an hour” between Charles and Harry,” Wootton added.

“In recent months, Charles, with wise encouragement from [Queen] Camilla, has finally realized dealing with Harry is a hindrance to his recovery.”

Tension between Harry and William remains palpable

The brothers attended the funeral but cleverly “kept their distance”. The Sun cited a source, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to tell Archie and Lilibet about their royal lineage? ‘They know the world…’

Another insider mentioned, “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.” The two brothers, who were mourning the loss of their uncle, sat separately at the back of St. Mary’s Church.