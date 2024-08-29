Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to tell Archie and Lilibet about their royal lineage? ‘They know the world…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and flew to the United States to start a new life with their son Archie, who was just 8-month-old. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are proud parents to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, want their kids to have a normal upbringing.

Meghan later gave birth to their second child in California. The Duke and Duchess, who are proud parents to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, want their kids to have a normal upbringing. Prince Harry's family lives in a luxurious $14 million estate in Montecito, California.

While he and Meghan have tried their best to keep both Archie and Lilibet away from the media limelight, the couple will have to inform their kids about their royal lineage in near future. However, they are apparently not in a rush to inform their children about their royalty.

According to experts, Archie and Lilibet will eventually learn about their royal bloodline as Meghan's son and daughter are respectively sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

Speaking to US Weekly, an insider close to Meghan and Harry said, “They’ll have those conversations in due time.” Calling their kids “so well-mannered”, the source described Archie as “sweet and curious and playful,” and Lilibet as “vibrant and happy.”

Difference between limelight being received by Prince William's and Harry's kids

Comparing the limelight being received by Harry's and his estranged brother Prince William's kids, the source mentioned his three children “have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable”. However, the same scenario does not apply to Archie and Lilibet.

“They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does,” the insider said.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan are “hands-on” parents who accompany their children to school, pick them up, and spend quality time with them throughout the day.

Meghan opens up about her ‘chatty, sweet’ children

On her recent trip to Colombia, Meghan, who usually remains silent about her personal life, couldn't help but praise her “chatty, sweet” children, stressing that she always wanted to enjoy motherhood.

“And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children. I love being a mom,” she said.

Markle will stay in Montecito with her children next month, while Harry will travel to New York City for a visit that coincides with UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.