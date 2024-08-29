Prince Harry's latest move could ‘dredge everything up again’ in feud with royal family, expert warns

Royal experts have warned that the paperback release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, risks "dredging everything up again" in the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family. Spare is expected to be back on shelves at the end of October. Prince Harry's latest move could ‘dredge everything up again’ in feud with royal family (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)(AFP)

The soft-cover Spare will be released in the UK on October 24. This would be right in the midst of King Charles' Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

Majesty Magazine's editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, said that the Duke of Sussex “probably had no idea that his father would be there.” "That wouldn't go into Harry's remit, I wouldn't think, so I think it's unfortunate timing... Of course, it will dredge everything up again," Seward told The Sun.

The royal biographer pointed out the "very unusual" fact that the paperback version of the book will be released without any updates. He also noted that its cheaper run in stores would mean "many more people" would buy the memoir.

"He could have easily done that [adding new material], but he obviously didn't want to,” she said. "Maybe there will be something - we just don't know."

However, Seward also pointed out that in the midst of the Commonwealth summit, Charles may not even have time to take heed of any potential fresh Spare fallout. "I don't think it's going to affect him and what he's doing,” Seward said. "I just think it's a rather unpleasant reminder of what has gone on with Harry - and indeed Meghan - over the past year."

‘It's actually coming out at a very, very difficult time’

Royal expert Phil Dampier, on the other hand, has claimed that the timing of the re-release of the memoir "couldn't be worse.” "Some people are saying: 'Is this an olive branch?' - I don't tend to go for that school of thought,” he said. "It's actually coming out at a very, very difficult time. The timing couldn't be worse, really, and I'm sure it's going to dredge up the whole scandal again - the whole family problems.”

Dampier added, "More people are going to be reading it, and as I say, the timing couldn't be worse... It's at a time when the King is struggling with cancer. Right slap-bang in the middle of a very important Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting... This is probably not something they need!"