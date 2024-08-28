Kamala Harris tears into Donald Trump for claiming he would win California if Jesus…

Kamala Harris' campaign targeted Donald Trump for making weird remarks in a recent interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in Las Vegas, where he implied that he would win California if Jesus tallied the votes. Donald Trump claimed he was unaware of how dangerous the job of the president could be until Secret Service officials urged him not to stand at the Arizona border because of possible threats.(AFP)

During the one-hour conversation that was posted on Dr. Phil's X account, Trump talked about the dangers of becoming president and recapped his experience of escaping an assassination attempt during an election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump highlights risk of being president

Trump claimed he was unaware of how dangerous the job of the president could be until Secret Service officials urged him not to stand at the Arizona border because of possible threats.

During the one-hour conversation, the Republican presidential nominee asserted that “God's hand” was involved in saving him from dying during the assassination attempt last month. He added that God allowed him to preserve both America and the entire world.

In addition, Trump continued his baseless attacks on his Democratic rival, calling Harris a “Marxist”. He expressed concerns about mail-in voting, saying it ought to be outlawed because it permits ballot tampering, especially in California where he said Democrats take advantage of the system.

Trump claims he would win California if….

The GOP leader went on to say he would win California if the votes were counted fairly, pointing to what he perceives to be strong support from Latino voters. In addition, he said that despite California's historical Democratic leanings – as demonstrated by President Joe Biden's 64 percent victory in the 2020 election – he sees a lot of Trump signs in the state.

“If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK?” Trump stated. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter—I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done—but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”

Harris campaign reacts

In a harsh reaction to Trump's interview, the Harris campaign ridiculed his performance. They highlighted Trump's seeming delusions and poor interviewing skills, implying that his visit on Dr. Phil was just another chance for him to vent his frustrations and act erratically.

Prior to the interview, Trump declared that he and Harris had arrived at an understanding over the guidelines for their first debate on September 10