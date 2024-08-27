American tourist in Colombia has bizarre meltdown after missing flight, kicks airplane door and bangs on window: Watch

An American tourist has reportedly been deported from Colombia after his bizarre meltdown on missing his flight. The chaos ensued after the man reportedly showed up late to a LATAM airline flight that was supposed to fly from Bogotá to Cartagena on August 23. The incident was caught on camera. American tourist in Colombia has bizarre meltdown after missing flight (aflyguytravels/Instagram)

When the unnamed passenger arrived at the gate after closing, he was denied entry by crew members. However, he refused to comply. The man bypassed the cordon and tried to board the plane.

“This man had an aggressive demeanor that put both the staff and other travelers at risk,” said Daniel Gallo of the Colombian Air Transport Workers’ Union, Jam Press reported.

“When he couldn’t get on the plane, he chose to breach flight security,” Gallo added.

The man then found the aircraft door closed and began throwing a tantrum. A viral video, which was filmed by a passenger, shows the man desperately kicking the plane’s door. At one point, he is seen dropping to his knees and banging on the window, begging staffers to let him in. He even fiddles with the joystick on the boarding bridge.

The man was eventually apprehended by police and security personnel, who took him to the airport migration office. There, he reportedly assaulted an official. He was deported from the country within hours.

‘This makes me mad’

Shocked Instagram users commented on the above video, with one saying, “Even if it's possible to open the door for him to board , does he think that cabin crew or captain will allow such a crazy person to be onboard ?” “Easiest way to get on the no fly list,” one user wrote, while another said, “As an Aircraft Maintenance Technician, this makes me mad. Why take your anger out on the aircraft.”

“Yup....kicking the plane is really going to get you on board,” one user joked, while another said, “Where is Police? Security? At my airport this would have not been tolerated and he would have been out of the ramp in less than 10 seconds.” “I think that it’s necessary to have a security guard on every single boarding process! This passenger aggressive conduct is not the only one in the aviation industry,” one said.