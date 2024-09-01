Prince Harry has been reaching out to familiar faces to help him regain support amid his deteriorating reputation, a report has claimed. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping that his former royal aides would spearhead his “rehabilitation” strategy. Prince Harry turning to ‘old friends’ in UK for help in regaining support amid dwindling popularity (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The report claimed that Harry is turning to allies closer to home as he is extremely dissatisfied with Hollywood publicists. His popularity has been dwindling, with YouGov’s latest royal net favorability poll putting his rating at -30 per cent. Meghan Markle is even further behind on -40 per cent, GB News reported.

‘He is clearly reaching out’

While Harry and Meghan are not seeking to permanently return to the UK, they might consider extending an olive branch to the royal family. “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told The Mail.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates,” the insider added.

At least one of the advisers that Harry approached has been described as an “old school” figure known for loyalty. Harry could even choose to undertake “very low-key royal duties,” it is being claimed. A source said that one friend “believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again.”

Harry has reportedly reached out to many of his old friends in the UK. Some have dubbed his latest plan Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.

Recently, both Prince William and Harry attended Lord Fellowes memorial service. However, despite being so close, they reportedly did not interact with each other, doing little to improve their strained relationship.