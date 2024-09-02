Tennis star booed at US Open for being a sore loser and her ‘terrible behaviour’ towards ball girl

The Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) vs Jasmine Paolini (Italy) Saturday match-up at the 2024 US Open is gaining attention for all the reasons. The former 29-year-old tennis star was counter-blasted for her lack of professionalism and off-putting attitude towards the ball girl. As the awkward moment unfolded in the midst of a losing streak for Putintseva, the Internet didn't back off easily and let her have it. The Internet calls out Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open matchup against Italy's Jasmine Paolini in New York.(X/Twitter)

With the event's video blowing up on social media, German former world No 1 tennis pro Boris Becker also sent heavy backlash the Kazkhstan player's way. “Who does Putintseva think she is… Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl !!!”

His repost on X, formerly Twitter, was a response to a video shared by @TheTennisLetter on September 1, with the caption: "Ugly moment in the Putintseva vs Paolini match at the US Open.

The ball girl tries tossing the ball and Yulia watches it bounce on the ground without moving.

So many ball kids look up to these athletes. Let's try to treat them kinder."

User @MerThomp originally posted the clip, sarcastically taking a swipe a Putintseva “being a grownup today when losing to” Paolini. The video shows the pro tennis player facing the crowd, awaiting the ball girl to pass on the ball to her – only she never really responds to her favourably. As two balls came bouncing towards Putintseva, she motionlessly watched them go off court. She eventually caught hold of the third ball coming her way and picked the other two as well that had previously bounced off.

Also read | Is LeBron James' support for Caitlin Clark all pretence? Ex-ESPN analyst theorises Lakers star's ulterior motive

The ball girl was equally stunned by the interaction with her hands in the air. Simultaneously, the loud boos erupted from the crowd. The game ultimately ended with Paolini winning consecutive sets 6-3, 6-4.

Kazakhstani tennis player pens an apology

Yulia Putintseva later took to her Instagram Stories to issue a solemn apology, addressing the issue at hand. “I want to apologise to the ball girl for the way I was, when she was giving me balls. Honestly speaking it was not about her. I was really pissed at my self by not winning the game from the breakpoint and then got empty with my emotions and deep in my thoughts, that I was not even focussing on whats going on and who gives me the ball…”

She concluded the apology: “All the ball kids was doing amazing as always at the open (hand-heart emoji).”

Internet lashes out at Yulia Putintseva for being a sore loser at the US Open 2024

Heated reactions on X called Putintseva for her “horrible behaviour.” Someone fumed on the platform: “At first I thought she must have been talking to her coach. But then you see her hand indicate she wants a ball 3 times. Horrible behaviour. I hope she apologises to the ball kid.”

Another person wrote, “Dreadful petulance and entitlement.” A third said, “Entitled people are SO ugly to me.”

Also read | Overnight Labour day shootings: At least 6 hospitalised after gunfire erupted outside Nashville bar

Meanwhile, someone else applauded the ball kid for keeping her cool. “That ball girl is an absolute legend.” A different user chimed in: “I think the ball girl handled it very well. She sent the balls, all 3 of them to her, and she chose to ignore. So well done ball girl.”

On the other hand, a fifth X user hoped some sever action would be taken against the tennis pro. “Nothing surprising from Putintseva LOL, she always brings that attitude on the court. Very vile behaviour coming from her especially when you know how much ball kids look up to them. There should be a fine for this type of behaviour.”

Yet another slammed her for her “disgraceful” stunt: “Very bad look. Putintseva should apologize. @usopen has a massive audience and making a ball girl look bad on such a public stage is inexcusable.”

The ongoing US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York will wrap up all the sports action on September 8.