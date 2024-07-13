Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final: Head-to-head record, live streaming details, what to expect

No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini and No.31 Barbora Krejcikova were not even among the dark horses when the 2024 edition of the Wimbledon Championships began a fortnight back in London. Paolini was considered more of a clay court specialist after her spectacular run to the French Open final last month, while Krejcikova, a former champion at the Roland Garros, has had a horrid 2024 season, managing just three wins in her last seven WTA matches, including first-round exits in five of those seven tournaments. Yet, they adapted superbly to the grass court conditions and made the most of their strengths to reach the final. Paolini, with her swift court movement, took down the big-hitting Donna Vekic in the semis, while Krejcikova was pin-point accurate with her serve and neutralised Elena Rybakina's lethal serve to reach her first Slam final since winning the French Open in 2021. This combination of pictures created on July 11, 2024 shows Italy's Jasmine Paolini in her women's singles semi-final tennis, and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova(AFP)

How did Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova reach the Wimbledon 2024 final?

On Thursday, the Italian became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the French Open and Wimbledon final in the same year, which has been a breakout season for Paolini. The 28-year-old never won a tour-level match on grass, having a 0-3 record on the surface, until 2024, where she made the semifinal at the Rothesay International.

Paolini then beat Sara Sorribes Tormo to register her maiden victory at Wimbledon, before winning against Greet Minnen, Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Vekic to make her second straight Slam final. Krejcikova, also 28, who also struggled on this surface, survived tough opening round against Veronika Kudermetova, winning 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 7-5, before beating Katie Volynets, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, No.11 Danielle Collins and No.14 Jelena Ostapenko, all in straight sets and then took down title-favourite Rybakina in the semis to make her first final of the season.

Head-to-head record

Paolini and Krejcikova have never faced each other in a main draw WTA match. Their only-ever face off was in the 2018 Australia Open qualifiers where the Czech dropped just three games en route to a straight-set win.

What to expect in Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova final?

No woman, ranked outside the top 5, in the last 50 years, reached for finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season. Twice Paolini found herself a set down and a break in the third, but her resilience helped her bounce back. That is probably what she will trust the most in the final. But for Krejcikova, when she gets into business, she is a force to reckon with. Since the start of the 2021 French Open, the Czech won six of her nine finals. And in the final, what will matter the most will be her serve, yet again, and the lethal backhand slice.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details of Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova Wimbledon 2024 final -

