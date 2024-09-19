Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal feels ‘valued’ by new boyfriend after toxic marriage to Playboy founder

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her “emotionally abusive” marriage to Hugh Hefner. In a Wednesday interview with People, the 38-year-old gushed over her new boyfriend, James Ward, saying she feels “seen and heard” with him. The former Playmate was famously married to the Playboy founder for five years until his death at 91 in 2017. Crystal Hefner gushes over her new boyfriend, James Ward, a marine biologist(Instagram)

Crystal Hefner gushes over new boyfriend, recalls toxic marriage to Hugh Hefner

“With James, my feelings are valued, validated,” said Crystal, who released her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself earlier this year. “I’m nurturing the real me, my adventurous spirit, my inner child,” she continued, adding, “I feel like I’ve become the person I always needed when I was growing up.”

ALSO READ: Ex-CIA officer gets 30 years in prison for drugging, sexually abusing multiple women

Following Hugh's death, Crystal spent seven years healing from the emotional wounds her five-year marriage left her with. “I feel accepted and more myself than ever before,” she said while talking about this new chapter of her life that she shares with Ward. Crystal began dating the 41-year-old in April after being set up by mutual friends, reported Us Weekly.

Ward relocated to Hawaii in 2013, where he graduated from the University of Hawaii at Hilo with a business degree. The marine biologist owns SeeThrough Sea on Kailua-Kona and runs photography and wildlife safari tours, according to his website. Ward moved out of Indiana to pursue his adventure dreams in Hawaii.

ALSO READ: Trump reveals Walz once asked him to ‘put out a word’ saying they were friends

Crsytal's praise of Ward comes shortly after she shared an Instagram post detailing their recent trip to the Cook Islands. The former Playboy model, who received her real estate license in 2008, told People earlier this year that she had been “spending a lot of time in Hawaii.” “It’s challenging, creative and I really enjoy it,” she said of buying and flipping houses.