Ex-CIA officer gets 30 years in prison for drugging, sexually abusing multiple women

A former CIA officer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of women at a Wednesday hearing. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was found guilty of drugging and assaulting “multiple women in numerous countries” over a span of 14 years. At the time of his sentencing, the judge called the 48-year-old a “predator” who exploited his position as a government employee to cause “immeasurable” harm. Former CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of women

Ex-CIA officer gets 30 years for sexually assaulting multiple women

In November 2023, Raymond pleaded guilty to “sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, coercion and enticement, and transportation of obscene material,” according to the Department of Justice. He also admitted to drugging unsuspecting women and then engaging in sexual acts with them. Raymond further pleaded guilty to “creating obscene material depicting 28 women without their knowledge or permission and drugging two other women.”

The San Diego native served over 20 years in the CIA after completing White House and congressional internships and was stationed overseas between 2006 and 2020. “For 14 years, Raymond exploited his trusted position as a U.S. government representative to lure women into his confidence,” said Assistant Director in Charge Sundberg. “He then drugged and sexually assaulted them and took explicit photos and videos of them without their consent.” Raymond was found with over 500 disturbing images and videos of his victims.

During the emotional hearing, some of Raymond's victims came forward, recounting their trauma. “My body looks like a corpse on his bed. Now I have these nightmares of seeing myself dead,” said one victim, per the New York Post. “I hope he is haunted by the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life,” said a second victim, while a third revealed that he looked like a “perfect gentleman” when she met him in Mexico in 2020.