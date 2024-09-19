Trump reveals Walz once asked him to ‘put out a word’ saying they were friends

Donald Trump shared an anecdote about Tim Walz in his recent appearance on Fox News’ Gutfeld!. The former president revealed that he received a panicked phone call from the Minnesota governor years ago when “MAGA people” surrounded his house. The conversation marked the only time they spoke, Trump told host Greg Gutfield on Wednesday. Donald Trump shared an anecdote about Tim Walz on his Wednesday appearance on Fox News' Gutfield(X)

Trump recalls his first conversation with Walz

The Republican presidential nominee shared the anecdote in agreement with Gutfield's remark on Walz. “Yeah, he's a strange guy,” Trump said. Recalling his conversation with the Democratic vice presidential nominee, the former president said, "You know, he called up years ago. I was in the White House, and he said, ‘My house is being surrounded by people with American flags.”

ALSO READ: Nintendo, Pokemon sue Palworld developer Pocketpair for patent infringement

“I said, ‘Is that a good thing or a bad thing? He said, ‘I think they’re going to attack me,’” Trump continued as he explained that “this was during the riots and everything.” The ex-prez went on, “They were MAGA people. You know, they like the American flag.” Trump pointed out that it was the “only time” he ever spoke with Walz, who, at the time, requested the then-president to issue a statement about his apparent friendship with him.

“He [Walz] said, ‘Could you put out a word, like, that, I am your friend?’ I don't even know him. That's the only time I ever spoke to him,” Trump said. “And if you look back long ago… tweets… long ago, I put out a statement, ‘He's a good man and a governor, he's on our side.” The GOP nominee reiterated that he “didn't know him.” He explained that the only reason why he conveyed the message to the public was because he “didn't want him [Walz] to get hurt.”