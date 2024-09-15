Tim Walz uses Taylor Swift's lyrics to slam Trump, calls him ‘The smallest man’

Tim Walz made a reference to Donald Trump leveraging lyrics from Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poet’s Department in a rally speech on Saturday, September 14. Ahead of the 2024 elections, Walz gave Trump the title of “The smallest man” at an event in Superior, Wisconsin. He also praised all the women supporting the Harris-Walz campaign in his speech. Tim Walz refers to Trump as The Smallest Man leveraging Taylor Swift's lyrics from her album, The Tortured Poet's Department.((Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP/PTI(AP09_15_2024_000018B))

Tim Walz modifies Swift’s song lyrics to call out Trump

The Minnesota governor expressed his gratitude and respect to all the intelligent women he is surrounded by including Gwen Walz who is an English teacher by profession. He said, “Here’s my life hack for all the guys out there, surround yourself with smart women and listen to them, and you’ll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift, too, by the way,” as reported by Billboard.

He then made a jab at Trump as he said, “It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world: Donald Trump.” The title was picked from Swift’s track called The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. The Harris-Walz campaign shifted from brat summer to Swift era after the singer’s announcement of backing VP Kamala Harris in November on Instagram.

Harris-Walz campaign’s Swift era

The VP used Swift’s track, The Man for her appearance after the presidential debate while Walz expressed he was “incredibly grateful” to Swift. In an interview with MSNBC, he commented, “That was eloquent and that was clear and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up.”

Their campaign has also engaged in making popular beaded friendship bracelets associated with Swift spelling out “Harris-Walz”. The bracelets are available online on their official website and their proceedings will go to Harris Victory Fund. Democratic National Committee’s advertisements were unveiled on billboards in New York which read slogans like “We’re In Our Kamala Era!” and “A New Way Forward… Ready For It?”