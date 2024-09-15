Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris may backfire for Democrats, new polls reveal

New poll results hint that Taylor Swift endorsing VP Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz might divert more voters than it attracts. Following the presidential debate on Tuesday, Taylor announced that she will be backing Harris in the upcoming US elections in 2024. A new poll suggests Taylor Swift's endorsement of VP Kamala Harris may deter more voters than it attracts.(@taylorswift/Instagram, @KamalaHarris/X)

Taylor endorsing Harris might backfire

YouGov released the results of a set of new polls on Saturday following the announcement of Taylor enforcing Harris and the debate. The post-debate new poll revealed that 8% of the voters confessed that the Lover singer backing Harris will either “somewhat” or “much more likely” influence their decision to vote for the Democratic Party.

While 20% revealed in the polls that the singer’s announcement has either “somewhat” or “much less likely” convince them to vote for the VP in the upcoming elections. The remaining 66% said that it makes no difference to them on how they will vote based on Taylor’s announcement, as reported by the NY Post.

The 34-year-old revealed her support to Harris on Instagram where she wrote, “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.” She also praised Harris and called her “a steady-handed, gifted leader,” someone who could lead with “calm and not chaos.”

The majority of online poll respondents which comprised 32% believed that Taylor’s association would have a positive effect on the Democrats’ campaign while 27% felt the endorsement would not have either effect.

Other poll revelations

The online polls also divulge that 460 people which comprise 41% felt that the Cardigan singer should not publicly endorse politics whereas 38% said that she should. The majority of respondents, 66% of the respondents said that they were not Swifties while 28% were fans and 6% revealed they were big fans of the singer. Most of the respondents in the big fan category were women and registered voters.

Taylor’s announcement and urge to register drove huge traffic to the voter registration website on Wednesday. A spokesperson said 337,826 people visited vote.gov through a link Taylor Swift shared. The debate was seen as a win for Harris by 46% of viewers, while 19% favoured Trump. Only 6% reconsidered their vote because of it, and 76% did not.