Old, Rude, Funny, Religious: New poll reveals words that respondents believe most and least define Donald Trump

Following Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris presidential debate, a new poll was conducted to reveal what respondents feel about the ex-president. They suggested the words that are the best and least accurate to describe the GOP presidential candidate. YouGov asked respondents to describe Donald Trump using a variety of adjectives. In the survey, which was conducted from September 10 and September 11, the majority individuals (54 percent) felt that the former president was "rude."

They also agreed on the term “old,” which 50% of those surveyed said best characterised Trump.

On the other hand, just 1% of respondents thought Harris, Trump's opponent, came across as “old.”

The only terms on the list that at least half of the respondents agreed with were “old” and “rude,” whereas many other terms contradicted each other.

For instance, 45% of participants characterized Trump as “tough,” while 46% characterized him as “reckless.”

In addition, about 38% of respondents called Trump “weird,” a phrase that has been widely used in this election since Harris running mate Tim Walz popularised it.

Furthermore, 42 percent of respondents called Trump “bold,” and 42 percent dubbed him “patriotic.”

These are the words that respondents believe describe Donald Trump(YouGov)

Is Trump more religious than Harris?

Merely 15% of respondents characterised him as “religious.” However, Harris was called “religious” by only 7% of respondents.

The electorate's perception of Trump as slightly more religious than Harris could influence the outcome of the election, since 45% of Americans said that religion was “very important” to their life, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Just 9% of respondents to the survey thought that Trump was a “cautious” candidate, making it the adjective that people believed least suited him.

In the same poll, Harris was deemed the winner of the debate by 55% of respondents. When the participants asked who was the most deserving candidate for president, 50 percent of respondents stated Harris and 47 percent answered Trump.

The survey further revealed that a slight majority of participants thought Harris was a more qualified candidate for president and believed Trump was “rude” and “old.” They had more faith in Trump when it came to matters of national security, foreign policy, the economy, crime, veterans, immigration, inflation, and taxes.

The way voters perceive their candidate's approach to handling inflation is crucial to the outcome of the election. According to a 2023 Pew Research poll, 65 percent of respondents consider inflation to be a “very big problem.”