Taylor Swift chews out Trump, turning his MAGA supporters into Harris voters: 'Yes, Madam President’

Taylor Swift has made her political stance clear. An endorsement the whole of America was waiting for. Following a high-stakes debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Swift threw her support behind Harris, announcing, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.” Taylor Swift declared her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election.

Swift expressed concerns about an AI-generated image falsely depicting her support for Trump, which was reposted by none other than the Republican candidate himself while also acknowledging the ‘fake support.’

Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump

For the first time, the Cruel Summer singer publicly addressed the fake AI image that circulated on Trump’s Truth Social weeks back spotlighting her in MAGA outfits. Expressing her concerns about misinformation, Swift emphasised the importance of transparency and truth in countering false narratives. The same Swift who aimed to “vote out” Trump in previous elections has once again shown her loyalty to the Democratic Party, having supported Biden-Harris in 2020 and now Harris-Walz in 2024.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the pop megastar shared that, after watching Tuesday night’s presidential debate, she believes Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe in.”

Referring to the fake AI images, the singer wrote, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

She further claimed, “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift rallies Trump supporters in Harris's favour

Taylor Swift has made her stance clear, backing Harris and Walz in the 2024 election. As expected, her endorsement is becoming a game changer, with thousands of Swifties—some former Trump supporters—now pledging their support for Harris, saying they'll follow the singer’s lead. This is the very "Swift effect" political pundits predicted and the Republicans feared, as her influence could sway the election if she threw her weight behind Harris.

I am a trump supporter but after today's debate, I am ready to say “Yes Madam President,” a social media user wrote on X (formerly twitter.) “Her name legally changed to Madam President after this,” another wrote. “No longer supporting Trump, sorry Don,” a third noted. “Tonight is a big win for the girls !!! Madam president Kamala Harris & Taylor Swift!!!,” one more chimed in. “I’m with her and will work to ensure we have a Madam President.” “donOld tRUMP crying on TS after being COOKED by Madam President Harris.”

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country," Swift wrote earlier on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself holding her cat. She signed off the lengthy note with "Childless Cat Lady," a jab at the controversial term used by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, to describe Harris and other women in politics without children.