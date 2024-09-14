Trump’s dog and cat-eating remark inspires hilarious memes and parody song frenzy on the internet

On Tuesday, during the presidential debate between Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris, the former raised debunked claims of Haitian immigrants eating the pets of the people living in Springfield, Ohio. Trump said, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” Trump's remark on Haitian immigrants eating pets sparks meme fest on the internet.(REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw, @Trump_History45/X)

This comment led to a fact-check by ABC News’ David Muir, who reported that the city’s manager had not received any credible reports of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals in the immigrant community. While the rumour turned out to be just that, it sparked a meme fest on the Internet.

Trump’s comment sparks meme fest on the Internet

Trump’s comment about immigrants went viral and began a hilarious meme fest and new trends on the internet. Digital creators showcased their creativity as they created memes, parody songs and trends out of the former president’s remark on the situation in Springfield.

A viral parody song made the internet groove to Trump’s statement in the presidential debate. Titled, Eating the Cats, the parody song was created by a South African band, The Kiffness has the netizens grooving to its rhythm. The video includes an audio clip of Trump’s discredited claim that immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, set to a Reggaeton-style beat and humorously enhanced with auto-tuned meows and woofs.

Another creator, Seth Phillips, popularly known on Instagram as Dude With a Sign posted a picture of himself holding a sign which read, “do NOT take your pets to Springfield," on Thursday, September 12. He later faced backlash for the post as well on social media.

Many memes, took leverage of AI and generated hilarious pictures of Trump saving cats and dogs and posing as their saviour where one user wrote on X, "Here's Trump in Ohio saving the cats. I guess he really is going to fix all the mistakes of the Biden/HARRIS administration." A posted a picture and wrote, "Nobody has done more for the cat community than Donald Trump. That’s just a fact."

A third user wrote, “BREAKING: Donald Trump to cats: 'I'm here to save the day and your other feline friends!' Purr-fect feline rescue mission. One cat at a time!” Another posted a meme and wrote, “Thank God for the Second Amendment.”

Here are some of the other amusing meme compilations posted on X about Trump’s comment.

Despite the falsehood of Trump’s claim about immigrants and pets, it sparked a wave of hilarious creativity proving once again how swiftly online culture can respond to political gaffes.