Laura Loomer fumes as Bill Maher quips about her 'arranged relationship' with Trump to influence election: ‘Beyond pale’

Laura Loomer issued a stern warning to comedian Bill Maher for poking fun at her, suggesting that she and Donald Trump are in an “arranged relationship” to sway the 2024 election. This comes amidst several speculations rising on social media about alleged relationship between the two. Bill Maher discussed Laura Loomer on his show when he alleged that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are pretending to be dating in order to influence 2024 voters.(X)

On Friday, Maher discussed the conservative provocateur on his show when he alleged that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are pretending to be dating in order to influence 2024 voters.

Bill Maher says Loomer looks like Trump's type

Speaking on his HBO series Real Time, Maher stated, “I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she's very close to Trump.”

Giving a crass logic to justify his assertion, he went on to say, “She's 31 and looks like his type.”

“Who's Trump f******? Because I said, it's not nobody. He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week,” Maher added.

In an fierce social media response, Loomer firmly rejected any relationship with Trump and called Maher's claims “complete and blatant lie.”

She vowed to “sue” Bill Maher for defamation. Earlier, Maher received threats from Trump for saying the ex-president's father was an orangutan.

Loomer termed it as the most “coordinated attack” that she has ever witnessed in her life against an investigative journalist and private citizen by the mainstream media, the White House, and leftist personalities because “I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump.”

She further labeled allegations of having romantic relationship with Trump as “incredibly disrespectful” to former First Lady Melania and the former President.

Stating that Maher is “maliciously and deliberately defaming” her, Loomer said: “It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full blown character assassination campaign.”

After the right-wing firebrand accompanied Trump at few key events, Maher harshly slammed the president's new "bulls***" whisperer.

The comedian forecasted that Trump's debate performance signifies "it's over for him" in the race.

While the MAGA Civil War rages over Loomer's presence, Trump claims she has no role in his campaign. Notably, he disagreed with some of her recent views, but added that he is appreciative of her support.

During his show, Maher declared that Loomer is “for MAGA World” and for individuals “who find Marjorie Taylor Greene too intellectual.”