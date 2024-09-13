WNBA star Caitlin Clark receives ‘hate’ for liking Taylor Swift’s post on Kamala Harris: Is she endorsing US VP?

WNBA player Caitlin Clark gave a hint about her political views by liking a post on social media that Taylor Swift had made backing Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November 5 presidential elections in the US. However, she declined to endorse a particular candidate when pressed by reporters on Wednesday. Caitlin Clark was among more than 10 million people who liked American singer' Taylor Swift 's post.(Getty Images via AFP)

Following the Harris vs Donald Trump debate on Tuesday, Swift informed her 280 million Instagram followers that she would be supporting Harris and her VP candidate Tim Walz.

Interestingly, Clark was among more than 10 million people who liked the American singer's post.

When questioned on Wednesday about her endorsement and move to like the post, Clark responded to reporters, “I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to just encourage people to register to vote.”

“That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have and that’s the same thing Taylor (Swift) did.

“Continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting – I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country,” the Indiana Fever star stated.

Clark, who is this year's top pick in the WNBA draft, has become a national celebrity over the last two years ,thanks to a record-breaking collegiate career at the University of Iowa that was highlighted by two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

Also Read: Kamala Harris brutally mocks ‘Chicken Man’ Trump after he rejects second presidential debate, sparks meme fest

Caitlin Clark's decision to like Swift's post upset some

Some Clark's supporters were quick to point out the backlash the WNBA star received after her decision to like Swift's post about Harris.

One X user wrote, “Oh boy. Caitlin Clark’s Instagram comments are filled with folks angry that she liked Taylor Swift’s post.” The post included a screenshot of hate-filled comments targeting Clark.

In the comments, one of Clark's followers suggested her to “stay out of politics”, adding that “Loved watching you but now I refuse after seeing you support Taylor Swift and Kamala”.

“Please don't get sucked into politics,” another wrote, while the third user asked, “why did you like Taylor Swift's post about endorsing Kamala?”