Donald Trump declares he won’t do second presidential debate with Kamala Harris; ‘When a prizefighter loses a fight…’

Donald Trump on Thursday announced that there will be “NO THIRD DEBATE” with Kamala Harris following their Tuesday night battle, which was hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia. Donald Trump said that Kamala Harris “refused to do NBC & CBS” debates against him after not showing up for a scheduled Fox News debate that Biden lined up.

This comes after internal campaign poll revealed that former President received a “2-point bump” from his verbal sparring match, while the Democratic opponent received no polling boost in critical states.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” 78-year-old Trump wrote on his Truth Social. “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he exclaimed, designating the ABC debate as the second and Biden's disastrous June 27 debate performance as the first.

An hour later, the vice president responded on X, writing, “Two nights ago, Donald Trump and I had our first debate.” She further stated that there is a need for another debate because “we owe it to the voters.”

Trump claims ‘every single poll had us winning it’

Speaking to the Post, Trump insisted that he has participated in two debates already, adding that “I did well. I did really well.”

Stressing that there is no necessity for another debate with Harris, he said, “The debate polls, every single poll, had us winning it.”

There has been no public survey of debate viewers suggesting that Trump defeated Harris, 59, on Tuesday night. But according to at least two surveys, one of which The Post commissioned, the veep's support stayed unchanged from before the Philadelphia debate.

Additionally, six out of ten participants who were still undecided in a focus group conducted by Reuters stated that they preferred the Republican nominee after the debate.

Following the debate, Trump suggested Harris to focus on what she should have done as US VP for last the four years. “She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class.”

Earlier, the Republican campaign had asked Harris to accept Trump's offer to participate in an NBC News debate on September 25.

In response, the Harris camp proposed a debate in October.

Trump declared there will be no debate on the 25th as no arrangements have been made.

Moreover, Trump remained upset over his treatment during Tuesday night debate by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, who were lambasted for showing “bias” towards while giving Trump the third degree.