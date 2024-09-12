Laura Loomer under fire for ‘extremely racist’ post about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage: ‘This is appalling’

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer is under fire over a post about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage, which has been blasted as “racist.” The post, which includes cultural stereotypes, was shared by Loomer in response to a post Harris had shared about visiting her grandparents in India when she was a child. Laura Loomer under fire for ‘extremely racist’ post about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg)

In Harris’ post, the vice president wrote that when she visited her grandparents in India as a young girl, her grandfather would take her on morning walks and “discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption.” Harris’ grandfather was a retired civil servant who was involved in “the movement to win India’s independence,” she wrote.

“My grandmother traveled across India—bullhorn in hand—to speak with women about accessing birth control. Their commitment to public service and fight for a better future live on in me today,” Harris added in the Grandparents’ Day post.

Laura Loomer’s post blasted as ‘racist’

Sharing Harris’ post, Loomer,a right-wing activist, wrote, “If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was quick to take to X to rebuke Loomer over the “racist” post. “This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” Greene wrote. “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down.”

Several netizens blasted Loomer in the comment section too, with one saying, “That’s very racist”. “Ok very unnecessary and racist. You aren’t helping Trump at all,” one user wrote, while another said, “Why do you always have to resort to racism. You do not help anything silly”. One user wrote, “Hey Laura, Your racism is showing.. and this is one of many of the reasons Trump is going to lose.. Supporters like you!” Another said, “Damn that’s a really racist thing to say. That’s a bad look”.

Harris’ mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian-American. Her father, Donald Harris, is Jamaican-American. Gopalan, who was Tamil Indian-American, died in 2009. Harris has always identified as both Black and Indian in an attempt to recognise both her parents’ heritage as part of her identity.