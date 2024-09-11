Donald Trump says Kamala Harris wants second debate because ‘she lost so badly’: ‘When they lose a fight…’

Following Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ first – and perhaps only – presidential debate, the former president has said that the veep lost “so badly.” Several campaign officials for Harris called for a second debate less than an hour after the first ended, and Trump believes it is because Harris knows she lost. Donald Trump says Kamala Harris wants second debate because ‘she lost so badly’ (AP/PTI) (AP09_11_2024_000003B)(AP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Comrade Kamala Harris is going around wanting another Debate because she lost so badly - Just look at the Polls! It’s true with prizefighters, when they lose a fight, they immediately want another.”

Kamala Harris campaign officials call for a second debate against Donald Trump

“That was fun. Let’s do it again in October,”Harris campaign communications director Brian Fallon wrote on X.

“Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” asked Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“Donald Trump was totally incoherent. He was angry and rattled,” Dillon said in a statement, referencing Trump’s answers about abortion, Jan. 6 and Project 2025.

Harris’ communications director Michael Tyler told New York Post that the campaign is eager to do a second debate in mid October. “We certainly want another debate in October,” he said, adding that “initial conversations about a second debate” have already occurred.

Trump has reportedly already accepted an invitation from NBC News to participate in a debate on September 25. However, Harris has yet to give her confirmation on this. Trump had also agreed to a September 4 Fox New debate, but Harris reportedly did not.

“He has already accepted an NBC debate and a Fox debate. It’s Kamala Harris who hadn’t accepted prior debates,” Danielle Alvarez, a senior Trump campaign adviser, told New York Post.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the outlet that the former president would “absolutely” be interested in another debate against Harris in October.