Kamala Harris says Donald Trump will sign a national abortion ban, former prez calls it a lie

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are facing off for the ABC News presidential debate – the only debate they have scheduled so far. During the event, the discussion turned to the subject of abortion, with Harris laying out the consequences of Trump’s policies on women's rights and health. The veep also claimed Trump will sign a national abortion ban. Kamala Harris says Donald Trump will sign a national abortion ban (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)

‘If Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban’

"Let's understand how we got here," said Harris. "Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo Roe v. Wade, and that's what they've done."

Harris stressed that the result is "Trump abortion bans" in 20 states. "Bans that make no exception even for rape and insist which, understand what that means. A survivor of a crime of violation to their body does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body next. That is immoral. And one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply-held belief to agree the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” she added.

Harris went on to claim that she has spoken with women across the country. "Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail and she's bleeding out in a car in a parking lot. She didn't want that. Her husband didn't want that. a 12- or 13-year-old survivor of incest being forced to carry a pregnancy to term. They don't want that. And I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law,” she said.

"But understand, if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban," she added. "Understand in his Project 2025, there would be a national abortion monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages. I think the American people believe that certain freedom, in particularly the freedom to make decisions about one's own body, should not be made by the government."

Trump, however, clarified, “I am not signing a ban,” adding that a national abortion ban is not needed.