Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate: 5 crucial things to watch out for as candidates face off

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to square off on Tuesday, September 10, at their first presidential debate of the year. The event, set to take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, is expected to be viewed by millions of Americans.

The earlier presidential debate was a disaster for Joe Biden, who stumbled, froze and stared blankly on various occasions. Despite massive criticism following the debate, the president attempted to dismiss concerns over his mental acuity. Days later, however, he dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

The ABC News debate will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. It will take place on Tuesday at 9 p.m ET. As viewers brace for the much-awaited event, here are five crucial things to watch out for.

Will Donald Trump stay focused on policy?

Trump has time and again attacked Harris personally, once even falsely questioning her racial identity. However, allies told ABC News that veering into personal attacks would be counterproductive. Sen. Lindsey Graham had the same thing in the past – Trump needs to focus on serious policy discussion instead of personally attacking the vice president.

On being asked if Trump makes an effective contrast on the trail, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, "I think he does. If I had a critique, it would be that he'll make the case sometimes and then, with all due respect, he will sometimes go beyond the case and give the media something else to focus on."

"He needs to avoid creating a moment that takes the focus away from her record. So, if it's about her personality or her appearance as opposed to her record, that will change the focus of what people talk about the next day,” Spicer added.

How will Kamala Harris present herself to voters who are undecided?

Trump’s popularity, for reasons good or bad, has always been evident. However, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 28% of likely voters feel they "need to learn more about Kamala Harris."

While people have heard of the veep, she is less defined than Trump. Therefore, to get the support of undecided voters, she must do more work to introduce herself better and explain what her vision is.

"I think there needs to be a long litany of just pummeling Donald Trump while also being extremely clear about what your vision is for the future," said Bakari Sellers, a prominent Harris ally and Democratic media commentator.

How will Kamala Harris address the conflict in Gaza?

After Biden dropped out of the race, Americans have been wondering what exactly Harris’ take on Israel and Gaza is. The president’s strong support for Israel’s war in Gaza led to a rift between moderates and progressives in his party, and many have wondered if Harris will create a different path forward.

Notably, Harris chose not to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress in the US in July. Instead, she chose to meet him privately, which was slightly different from Biden’s approach. Biden was seen embracing Netanyahu on the tarmac in Tel Aviv in November, signifying his unwavering support for Israel.

It is widely known that Harris has ties to the American Jewish community and Israeli interest groups, and has won the support of several major Jewish interest groups in her presidential bid, including Democratic Majority for Israel, J Street, and the Jewish Democratic Council of America. How she puts forth her opinion on the conflict at the debate is something everyone is watching out for.

Will Joe Biden play a major role?

Since the beginning of her campaign, Harris has been recognising her role in Biden’s administration and touting his achievements. On some occasions, she has cast herself as a candidate in her own right.

Trump’s attacks on Biden have not stopped altogether even after the president ended his candidacy. Even in the days after Biden dropped out, Trump focused extensively on the president at times. This strategy, though, risks focusing too much on Biden rather than the former president’s own opponent.

Can we expect any hot mics?

The candidates’ microphones will be muted while their opponent answers a question. This is something Harris’ team argued, perhaps in the hopes of tempting an angry Trump to interrupt her. Could a clash of such sort still happen during Tuesday's debate? Time will tell.