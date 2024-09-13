Kamala Harris brutally mocks ‘Chicken Man’ Trump after he rejects second presidential debate, sparks meme fest

After former US President Donald Trump refused to go ahead with a second debate with Democrats rival Kamala Harris, her campaign taunted the GOP candidate as “chicken.” Donald Trump declared that there will be no second debate with Kamala Harris after his lackluster performance in Tuesday’s debate. Following this, Harris campaign taunted the GOP candidate as “chicken.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump declared that there will be no second debate with the US VP after his lackluster performance in Tuesday’s debate. However, Trump has claimed that he was the winner of the debate and he performed “really well”.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!!” he wrote on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Harris' campaign chairman, David Plouffe, mocked Trump in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “At long last we discover his spirit animal. The Chicken,” he wrote.

“Let’s see if chicken man excises Hannibal Lecter out of his speech tonight. If he does, demonstrates he was humiliated on that point on Tuesday night. If he doesn’t, well, that would be awesome. Classic win, win,” he quipped.

Reacting to Plouffe's post, one X user wrote: “He can’t. He’s going to double down on Hannibal Lecter. Which I’ll admit, is something I never thought I’d post…”

“Why won't she debate on Fox?” another asked.

Here's what Trump exactly said and how social media reacted

During a rally in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday afternoon, Trump informed his supporters that two debates—one against Joe Biden and the other against Harris—were sufficient., "And because they were successful, there will be no third debate," he remarked, drawing applause from the crowd.

“It's too late anyway,” he said, “the voting's already begun, you gotta go out and vote.”

He wen on to assert, “I did well,” and stated in an interview with the New York Post, “We just don't think that there's any need” for another debate.

X was inundated with “bok bok chicken” jokes following his first revelation earlier in the day on his social media site.

Harris responded subtly as she suggested Trump that “We owe it to the voters to have another debate.”

According to several polls, Harris outperformed Trump during the debate. Harris began the discussion by seeming to surprise Trump with an unexpected handshake. During the debate, she was seen smirking at him, staring in shock, and prodding him into talking about topics that would not be advantageous to him.

The former president made absurd statements like illegal immigrants “eating the pets” and Democrats supporting the killing of babies. On the other hand, Harris had only some genuine stumbles. One of the most well-known GOP pollsters warned that Trump's performance would cost him the race.

However, Trump is misrepresenting the Democrats' demand for a second debate as the act of a bitter loser rather than a contender utilising her advantages.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH',” he stated in his Truth Social post.

While the vice president's ecstatic entourage immediately demanded a rematch after the first debate, Trump and his followers spent the day criticizing ABC News and the debate moderators for treating him unfairly.