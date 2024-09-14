Taylor Swift made ‘private calls’ to Kamala Harris before endorsing and ‘strategised’ timing amid Eras Tour break

Taylor Swift had reportedly been making quiet calls to Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. As Swift enjoys a well-deserved break from her hectic Eras Tour schedule, a report by the U.S. Sun reveals she was busy behind the scenes, having a series of private chats with Harris before throwing her support behind the presidential candidate. Sources reveal that Swift, who previously backed Biden, now sees Harris as the game-changer in the upcoming election showdown. Taylor Swift declared her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election.

Taylor Swift ‘had private phone calls’ with Harris

"She felt she needed to speak out as the election process is getting more intense," a source informed The U.S. Sun after the Cruel Summer singer posted a lengthy note alongside a picture of her with her cat, ending the endorsement with a "Childless Cat Lady" remark that seemed to take a subtle jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s controversial comments.

The insider confirmed that Taylor had spoken with Harris "a couple of times on the phone" recently and is keenly aware of how crucial the lead-up to Election Day on November 5 is for every American. Political pundits have long speculated that the pop star’s endorsement can change the tide of the election results owing to her massive fanbase.

Taylor Swift is aware of the ‘struggles’ Americans go through

"Taylor is very aware of the problems, issues, and struggles that many people face in the country," the insider further states, emphasizing how the 14-time Grammy winner believes Harris is currently the only option to help create a better society and America for everyone.

The report further reveals how President Joe Biden and his campaign desperately needed Swift’s support to salvage their struggling bid before pulling the plug on his presidential campaign and shifting focus to Harris. The singer had endorsed the Democratic Party in the 2020 elections, backing the Biden-Harris campaign, so it was long speculated she would do so again.

Taylor Swift timed her announcement with eras tour

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris came after the close of her European tour, as earlier reports suggested. In her note, she mentioned watching the Harris-Trump debate before making her statement. With the race tightening, Swift felt it was the right time to speak out against Trump's return to the White House, knowing the impact she has on her millions of fans. as revealed by the source. For the unversed, Swift during the previous election wanted to vote out Trump.

The source said Swift is happy to back Harris and thinks she has a good plan for America. Swift also shared how annoyed she was about AI-made content saying she was on Trump's side.

Earlier this year, Swift faced an AI-generated NSFW image that circulated like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter), prompting legal action. Recently, the Republican candidate reposted a fake AI-generated picture of Swift wearing a MAGA t-shirt, giving the impression that she was supporting Trump and falsely acknowledging her endorsement.

"Taylor is an artist that wants to be engaged socially, to speak about causes that she values a lot and that has a lot that she likes on Kamala Harris's vision and perspectives for America,” the insider told SUN.