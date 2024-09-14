Biden snaps at reporter when asked about Putin’s war threat to the US: ‘You be quiet and…'

In a heated exchange on Friday, President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who pressed him about Vladimir Putin’s recent threat of war in response to Kyiv’s use of long-range missiles. The confrontation occurred as Biden began a White House meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington. Mr Biden told Sky News US correspondent James Matthews to be quiet after Matthews shouted a question regarding Vladimir Putin’s threat of war in response to Kyiv’s use of long-range missiles. US president Joe Biden addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Reuters/Eric Thayer

Joe Biden scolded reporter after being pressed on Putin’s ‘war threat’

“I say you be quiet until I speak. Okay? That’s what I say. Good idea?” scolded the 81-year-old US president, Joe Biden, as he opened a meeting at the White House on Friday. This exchange occurred amid reports suggesting the US might permit Ukraine to use Western missiles deep within Russian territory. The president was being questioned about his stance on Vladimir Putin’s warning that such actions could lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

Also read: Trump refuses to criticize Laura Loomer amid concerns from Republican allies about her influence

Despite being scolded, the journalist continued, “But what do you say to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s threat of war, sir? It’s a serious threat.”

“You’ve got to be quiet,” Biden again repeated. “I’m going to make a statement here, okay?” According to POST, The journalist seemed to be part of the travelling British press, so they probably didn't know about the American way of not asking questions until the president finished talking.

What Biden said about Putin’s threat

For months, Ukrainian President Zelensky has been urging his allies to allow his military to use long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles against Russian forces responsible for daily devastation in Ukraine. In response, President Biden said, “I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin.” On Monday, he confirmed that he is considering easing restrictions on Kyiv’s use of US-supplied weapons against Russia. “We’re working that out right now,” Biden told reporters on the White House lawn, according to the POST.

Also read: Stuck-in-space astronauts reflect on being left behind and adjusting to life in orbit

This follows Putin's warning that any such US actions would result in Russia being “at war with NATO.” He said that setting up missiles for the West would need NATO soldiers, which means the group would be directly facing off with Russia. “And if this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us,” he said in a statement earlier.