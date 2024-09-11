Trump-Harris debate: Ex-prez says Joe Biden ‘hates’ VP after palace coup that removed him, 'He can't stand her'

During Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ first presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, the former president claimed Joe Biden still "hates" the veep after the palace coup that ended up in his removal from the 2024 Democratic ticket. "I'll give you a little secret: He hates her," Trump said. "He can't stand her, but he got 14 million votes. They threw him out. She got zero votes." Trump-Harris debate: Ex-prez says Joe Biden ‘hates’ VP after palace coup that removed him (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"And when she ran, she was the first one to leave because she failed. And now she's running," the former president said of Harris' 2020 presidential campaign flop.

‘Get [President Biden] out of bed at 4 pm’

Biden seemed to play a big role in the debate, with his name popping up now and then. Trump’s attacks on Biden have not stopped altogether even after the president dropped out of the race. Even in the days after Biden ended his candidacy, Trump focused extensively on the president at times. Ahead of the debate, many believed this strategy could risk focusing too much on Biden rather than the former president’s own opponent.

During a discussion on immigration during Tuesday’s debate, Trump called upon Harris to leave the stage, fly back to Washington, DC and tackle the border crisis. "I would say we would both leave this debate right now. I'd like to see her go down to Washington, DC during this debate, because we're wasting a lot of time," Trump said.

"They don't need bills. They have the right to do [it]," he added. "Get [President Biden] out of bed at 4 pm... I'll wake him up."

Biden is in New York City at present.

Throughout the debate, Harris was seen smiling frequently, showing her teeth. Trump, however, kept his expression more neutral. Harris was notably also more expressive with her hands. For instance, she was seen doing a thinking face with her hand to her mouth as the former president called her parents "Marxists."