Taylor Swift's Dems support pushes ‘Kamala era’ ads to take over NYC, Las Vegas on the day of Trump's upcoming rally

After sprinkling her influential pixie dust over the 2025 NFL season-opening, Taylor Swift has now also taken over the US election fever. Three days ago, the pop star officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the ongoing presidential race. Her lengthy and informative intent shared on social media reportedly drove lakhs of users to Vote.gov. Signing off her support for Harris as ‘Childless Cat Lady,’ the Eras Tour concert-maker even took a swipe at Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s demeaning remarks. Taylor Swift declared her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election.

In an anticipated move, Democrats have used her Instagram post as a launching pad for more success. Making the most of Swift’s impactful stance as part of the zeitgeist of the 21st-century experience, the Democratic National Committee has whipped out new sharp-witted campaign ads that will go up in New York City and Las Vegas Friday, September 13, onwards.

Taylor Swift-themed ads for Kamala Harris to go up days after her endorsement

One of the Taylor Swift-inspired Kamala Harris ads plays with the artist’s record-smashing Eras Tour title. The Times Square billboard will reportedly flash the message: “We’re in Our Kamala Era!” The digital billboard also includes another image that astutely uses the title of Swift’s 2017 ‘Reputation’ album’s hit track “...Ready for It.” The phrase reads: “A New Way Forward… Ready For It?”

Other ads ready to be displayed in New York City will be stationed 22 stories high above the Red Stairs in Times Square, wittily alluding to the “Red” album songs “22” and “Red,” per PEOPLE’s report.

Additionally, two such Kamala Harris ads will be plastered on Las Vegas billboards. These will feature the text, “We’re in our Kamal era,” and “Exhausted with this guy?” while showing a picture of former President Trump.

Trump campaign also launches Taylor Swift-style merch

Ironically, the ads will go live on September 13—the same day as Trump’s new rally in Las Vegas following the debate with his Democratic rival.

While these Harris ads align with Swift’s support for her, Trump’s campaign recently went against the pop star’s political bent and launched a Taylor Swift-inspired merch line for the upcoming elections. Although the move was presumably fired up to gain as much of the massive fandom’s support, Trump has achieved the quite opposite. Infuriated fans of the “Anti-Hero” crooner are already envisioning a potential “copyright lawsuit in the making.”

The Trump campaign’s latest tactic is expected to hit the wrong nerve, especially since Swift didn’t shy away from name-dropping the Republican presidential hopeful in her tide-swaying endorsement post on Instagram.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Swift captioned the post on September 10.

It eventually led the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign to sell friendship bracelets on their official website, referencing the classic habit the musician’s fans nurtured, involving swapping such tokens during the Eras world tour.