Walz's ‘Tampon Tim’ nickname explained: Why Republican critics gave him the ‘savagely effective’ moniker

“Tampon Tim is hands down the best political nickname ever,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler sardonically took a swipe at Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz in early August. More Republican critics eventually clamoured as present-day Vice President Harris selected the Minnesota Governor as her running mate ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign stop at Laborfest Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP)

Shortly after the announcement, Stephen Miller, former advisor to former President Donald Trump, tweeted on August 6, “She actually chose Tampon Tim.”

Wheeler's X/Twitter rant came after that, as she lampooned, “Tampon Tim is hands down the best political nickname ever. It’s so… savagely effective. In one word tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about Tim Walz’s dangerous radicalism. He put tampons in men’s bathrooms! He’ll trans kids. He took away parental rights. He’s woke & creepy.”

Others from the far-right clan also pitched in, attempting to ridicule Walz. On the contrary, LGBTQ rights groups celebrated Harris's selection of Tim Walz. Here's why.

Why Republicans nicknamed Tim Walz ‘Tampon Tim’

Walz's political moniker blew out of the water due to one of the politician's past accomplishments. “Tampon Tim” is a nod to the Minnesota Governor signing a 2023 education law that mandated schools to provide free menstrual products to students in grades 4 through 12.

This particular mandate drew Republicans' ire because the legislation stated these free supplies must be available “to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students.” The bill's inclusive language didn't strike a chord with those pushing for anti-transgender rhetoric. As a result, they abused the opportunity to criticise Walz.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News at the time: “As a woman, there is no greater threat to a woman's health than leaders ... who support putting tampons in men's bathrooms in public schools.”

Additionally, in a statement mailed to CBS MoneyWatch, she wrote, “Tampon Tim put tampons in boys' bathrooms, wants men to play in women's sports, and supports gender transitions for minors.”

Tackling the stigma attached to menstruation, Walz's move was also seen as an extension of his longtime support for LGBTQ equality (which dates back to his old teaching days) while advocating for more school funding. The Minnesota lawmaker, also a former teacher, said during the ceremonial budget bill signing in 2023: "If this is the ‘Minnesota Miracle 2.0,' the difference between then and now is we’re saying today ‘We’re leaving no one behind.’”

The MAGA War Room took aim at Walz, disparaging him as “a weird radical liberal” while questioning on X, "What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms?”

LGBTQ rights groups praised Walz's position as Harris' VP pick; Left received nickname with open arms

Although Walz himself hasn't addressed the sobriquet, those on the left embraced the nickname as a pat on the back.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, also the chief sponsor of the bill, defended Walz, hash-tagging her August tweet “#TamponTim.”

“Grateful to have partnered as lead House author with @Tim_Walz on this legislation to address period poverty in MN. This law exemplifies what we can accomplish when we listen to students to address their needs. Excited to see MN representation at the top of the ticket!”

Feist's commendation followed as a response to Hillary Clinton turning the Republicans' attempts to mock Walz on their head. The former United States Secretary of State originally posted: “How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz's compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let's do this everywhere.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD, also praised Walz as the final pick for the VP candidate, saying that Harris' decision "underscores a longstanding commitment to the equality, prosperity, and safety of all Americans, including and especially for LGBTQ people.”

Similarly, Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said in a joint statement, “A Harris-Walz ticket will certainly push the movement for equality forward.”

Reps Mark Takano and Ritchie Torres, co-chairs of Equality PAC, “the political arm of the Congressional Equality Caucus,” also lauded Harris' selection of Walz in a joint statement: “That story encompasses the type of ally Tim Walz is and will be as Vice President of the United States. In Congress and as governor, Tim has always stood for what is right, even if it didn’t make him the most popular person in the room. His support for the LGBTQ community has been steadfast. And at a time when LGBTQ Americans have come under attack from MAGA extremists, we need strong allies now more than ever before.”