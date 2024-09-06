Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray is pictured; family defends him over cries for help before he killed 4 people

The 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect Colt Gray has now been pictured. His first image, released by 11 Alive News, is a 2022 yearbook photo, showing the accused at the age of 12 or 13 in a red Georgia Bulldogs T-shirt. Pictured for the first time: Colt Gray's snap from a 2022 yearbook. (11 Alive News)

Per The New York Post's reporting, officials said that the Apalachee High School shooting suspect who opened fire in Winder, resulting in the death of two students and two teachers, is facing felony charges. The student-aged teen boy was charged with four counts of felony murder in connection with the Wednesday, September 4, rampage at the time of writing.

“The investigation into the shooting at Apalachee HS is still active & ongoing,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, indicating that additional charges are expected. As of now, Gray's motive remains unclear.

Authorities reportedly took him into custody minutes after the shooting spree broke out at the Georgia school, a month after students resumed classes in August.

WINDER, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Flowers lay in front of the school sign outside of Apalachee High School on September 5, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. Two students and two teachers were shot and killed at the school on September 4, and a 14-year-old suspect, who is a student at the school, is in custody.(Getty Images via AFP)

Colt Gray's aunt claims he was struggling with mental health issues

Adding to the details released about the young suspect so far, his aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, told the Washington Post on Thursday that Colt had been “begging for help from everybody around him.” Insinuating that the teen boy had been struggling with unspecified mental health issues, she claimed, “The adults around him failed him.”

The Florida resident didn't expand on the issue or what the boy was supposedly dealing with prior to the Wednesday shooting.

Brown even took to her Facebook profile to defend her nephew: “I will take care of my nephew and what he needs on this side. Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bull**** he saw on a daily basis.”

Reacting to the enraged reactions directed towards her nephew, the woman fumed on the platform: “Yall ready to see Polhamus blood in full throttle? Nah, I wouldn’t be either.” She has since vowed to not leave her “nephew standing alone!!!!”

Elsewhere, she offered the victims' families support: “I Will NOT disrespect other parents and families that are dealing with this tragedy on the opposite end. They DID NOT DESERVE THIS!!!!” She set her account to private after that.

A presumed relative commented, “Colt never asked for what he's been through - I'm with you 1000000%.”

Gray was reportedly enrolled at Haymon-Morris Middle School in Barrow Country in January. On August 1, he started his ninth-grade classes at Apalachee.

The four victims who succumbed to their fates during the tragic unravelling are 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53. Nine others also reportedly sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to local hospitals.

FBI said on Wednesday that Colt has previously been the subject of an investigation in May 2023, centred on school shooting threats.