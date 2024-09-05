Georgia school received chilling phone call hours before deadly shooting, prompting hard lockdown

It has been revealed that the Georgia school where two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting on Wednesday, September 4, received a chilling phone call hours before the tragedy. On Wednesday morning, an unknown caller allegedly called Apalachee High School. The person threatened shootings across five locations, officials told CNN. It is still unclear who placed the call. Georgia school received chilling phone call hours before deadly shooting (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)(REUTERS)

Several calls were reportedly received about a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, that day. The school was immediately placed on a hard lockdown.

Later, a 14-year-old student of the school, Colt Gray, opened fire, killing four people and injuring many others. The four deceased people have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

No evidence that other schools are being targeted

Meanwhile, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey has said that there is no evidence to suggest that other schools are being targeted. However, investigators are pursuing “any leads of any potential associates of the shooter that was involved in this incident,” he said.

“There’s no evidence to report that any additional shooter was involved in this incident today,” Hosey said. “There is no evidence of a list of schools being targeted.”

“However, there is a lot of evidence that is being recovered and evaluated,” he added. “We’re going through everything to determine if there is any active threats to any schools in this area, this county and the state of Georgia, and we will continue to monitor that throughout this investigation.”

A joint statement from FBI Atlanta and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that in 2023, Gray was questioned by law enforcement regarding “several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time.” However, he denied making the online threats and there was no “probable cause for arrest” at the time. He was taken into custody after the Georgia school shooting, and will reportedly be charged with murder as an adult.