Joe Biden poses with kids wearing pro-Trump shirts in Pennsylvania, netizens say ‘MAGA making him look more alive’

Joe Biden posed with a group of children donning pro-Donald Trump attire in a photo op at a Pennsylvania firehouse on Wednesday, September 11. The president appeared awkward as he stood in the middle of about 16 kids, many donning shirts in support of Trump. Biden was in Shanksville to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Joe Biden poses with kids wearing pro-Trump shirts in Pennsylvania (@bennyjohnson/X)

The photo was shared on X by conservator influencer Benny Johnson. In the picture, some of the children are seen wearing shirts with Trump’s face plastered on the front. One of the shirts has a photo of Trump in Terminator sunglasses with “I’ll be back” written on it.

After the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial for United Airlines Flight 93, the president brought beer and pizza to the firehouse. The plane was hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists and crashed in rural Pennsylvania instead of hitting the target that was intended, when the cockpit was stormed by passengers.

Johnson shared the photo with the caption, “Photo of Joe Biden looking absolutely shook surrounded by Pennsylvania kids rocking Trump and MAGA gear. Zoom in. The shirts on these kids are incredible. Love this energy”.

‘Is it me or is MAGA making him look more alive?’

Many flocked to the comment section, with one joking, “Is it me or is MAGA making him look more alive?” “They are all happy that Biden is out of the running, you can see the joy on their faces!” another user joked, while another said, “The kids with their Trump shirts omg”.

“So hes a donald fan now??” one user asked, while another said, “Absolutely awesome!!! lol Best thing I've seen all day”. One user wrote, “The fact that he took the picture with them gains juuusstttt a LIL bit of respect. Just a little”.

At the fire station, Biden was also caught on camera putting on a red Trump hat. “I’m proud of you now, you old fart,” the Trump supporter who gave Biden the ‘Trump 2024’ hat told the president, the viral video shows. The White House later said that the president briefly wore the hat in the spirit of bipartisanship.