 Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit: ‘Omg Joe is MAGA now!’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit: ‘Omg Joe is MAGA now!’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 12, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Joe Biden was caught on camera putting on a red Trump hat during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden was caught on camera putting on a red Trump hat during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The president marked the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He met with first responders.

Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit (@CollinRugg/X)
Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit (@CollinRugg/X)

“I’m proud of you now, you old fart,” the Trump supporter who gave Biden the ‘Trump 2024’ hat told the president, viral video shows.

Video of Biden wearing the hat went viral. The White House later claimed that he tried on the hat in the spirit of bipartisanship.

‘Thanks for the support, Joe!’

Sharing a photo of Biden donning the hat, White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates wrote on X, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it.”

Many social media users flocked to the comment section of the above post, with one saying, “Omg Joe is MAGA now!!! Trump 2024 is the way!” “See, Trump was right. Joe Biden does hate Kamala Harris,” one user joked, while another said, “I didn’t expect this, but at this point nothing is phasing me”. One wrote, “It’s probably the best decision he’s ever made in his life!”

The X account Trump War Room shared a photo too, captioning it, “Thanks for the support, Joe!”

During the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Trump mused about sending one of his trademark red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats to the Democratic nominee. “Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now,” Trump said. “In fact, I was going to send her a ‘MAGA’ hat. She’s going to my philosophy.”

Biden has time and again accused the former president of posing a threat to the foundation of the country. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said in September 2022. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On