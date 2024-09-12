Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit: ‘Omg Joe is MAGA now!’

President Joe Biden was caught on camera putting on a red Trump hat during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The president marked the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He met with first responders. Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit (@CollinRugg/X)

“I’m proud of you now, you old fart,” the Trump supporter who gave Biden the ‘Trump 2024’ hat told the president, viral video shows.

Video of Biden wearing the hat went viral. The White House later claimed that he tried on the hat in the spirit of bipartisanship.

‘Thanks for the support, Joe!’

Sharing a photo of Biden donning the hat, White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates wrote on X, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it.”

Many social media users flocked to the comment section of the above post, with one saying, “Omg Joe is MAGA now!!! Trump 2024 is the way!” “See, Trump was right. Joe Biden does hate Kamala Harris,” one user joked, while another said, “I didn’t expect this, but at this point nothing is phasing me”. One wrote, “It’s probably the best decision he’s ever made in his life!”

The X account Trump War Room shared a photo too, captioning it, “Thanks for the support, Joe!”

During the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Trump mused about sending one of his trademark red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats to the Democratic nominee. “Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now,” Trump said. “In fact, I was going to send her a ‘MAGA’ hat. She’s going to my philosophy.”

Biden has time and again accused the former president of posing a threat to the foundation of the country. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said in September 2022. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”