Donald Trump warns Taylor Swift will ‘pay the price’ for endorsing Kamala Harris

Former US President Donald Trump warned that Taylor Swift would “probably pay a price” for her public endorsement of VP Kamala Harris following Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Donald Trump prefers Brittany Mahomes than Taylor Swift

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump dismissed Swift’s political stance, stating that he was “not a fan” of the pop star.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he remarked.

Trump made it clear that he prefers Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, over Swift. He said, “I like Brittany, I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she’s a big MAGA fan, that’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

ALSO READ| Trump breaks silence after ‘rigged’ ABC debate with Harris, says he won ‘by a lot’

Taylor Swift slams Trump's usage of her deep fake images

When Trump was initially asked about his reaction to Swift’s endorsement of Harris, he seemed unconcerned, telling CNN, “I have no idea.” However, Swift’s endorsement of Harris, who is running alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has drawn significant attention, especially among younger voters.

Swift, who had remained relatively silent on the 2024 election, finally spoke out after watching the debate. “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most… I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she stated in an Instagram post.

Swift also called out Trump for sharing deepfake images of her endorsing his campaign. The images included Swift dressed in an Uncle Sam-like outfit with a caption urging viewers to vote for Trump. Swift condemned the use of AI-generated content, stating, “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

ALSO READ| Why did Taylor Swift sign off on her endorsement for Democrat POTUS-hopeful Kamala Harris, as 'childless cat lady'?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was visibly touched by Swift’s endorsement. During an interview on MSNBC, host Rachel Maddow read Swift’s statement live on air, to which Walz responded with gratitude, “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift… That was eloquent and it was clear, and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up.”