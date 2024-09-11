Trump breaks silence after ‘rigged’ ABC debate with Harris, says he won ‘by a lot’

Donald Trump is calling out ABC for hosting a “rigged” and “unfair” debate. On Wednesday, the former president spoke for the first time following the Philadelphia showdown, saying that his debate against Kamala Harris was a “three on one.” The Republican nominee took aim at the ABC moderators for constantly fact-checking him during an early morning appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Trump calls ABC debate against Harris ‘rigged’ and ‘unfair'

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” the 78-year-old told the network over the telephone.

“So many things I said were debunked like totally debunked,” Trump went on, adding, “But she could say anything she wanted. My stuff was right, but they would correct you.”

ALSO READ: RFK Jr shreds ABC's Trump-Harris debate moderators for being ‘clearly biased’

The former president blasted ABC, calling them “dishonest.” “I think ABC took a big hit last night. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that,” he added.

Continuing his attacks, Trump said, “From the standpoint of ABC, they’re the most dishonest, in my opinion, the most dishonest news organization, and that’s saying a lot, because they’re all essentially really dishonest.”

ALSO READ: Eggs recalled over salmonella outbreak, 65 reported sick across 9 US states

Despite the alleged issues, Trump said that he was proud of himself as he “won by a lot.” “I thought I did a great job,” the GOP candidate said before admitting, “I’ve had worse odds before, but never so obvious.”

When asked about his plans for another debate in the future, he said that he is “less inclined” to do so. “Well, I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night. We won the debate,” Trump said.