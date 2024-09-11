RFK Jr shreds ABC's Trump-Harris debate moderators for being ‘clearly biased’

Following Tuesday's high-stakes debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed the ABC moderators for being “biased.” The former Independent presidential nominee, who suspended his campaign for the November election, called out the network for never once fact-checking the vice president. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reacts in the spin room, ahead of the debate between Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024.(REUTERS)

RFK Jr shreds ABC moderators for being ‘biased’ towards Harris

Pointing out the striking contrast between the moderators' approach towards Trump and Harris, RFK Jr told Newsmax, “Unfortunately, we had moderators who were clearly biased, who were constantly fact-checking Donald Trump.”

“But none of these kinds of whoppers that the vice president was saying, and none of her failure to really explain that answer, that first question, that very, very critical first question,” the 70-year-old added.

When asked about his biggest takeaway from the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris since Joe Biden's exit from the race, Kennedy said it was the vice president's “inability to answer that really important question in the beginning.”

“Are Americans better off than they were four years ago? There was a very, very evasive, clearly scripted answer,” Kennedy said. “But the answer to that, I think, if you polled the American people, as I would say, 95% would say no, they're much worse off than they were four years ago.”

He went on to compare the Trump administration with Biden's, saying, “President Trump had one of the lowest inflation rates in recent American history. They [Democrats] were experiencing the highest.” “We have a first generation of American kids who can't get into homes. We have unaffordability at the gas station and at the grocery store.”

Kennedy called out the moderators for letting Harris avoid fully explaining her answers. Kennedy expressed his resentment with the fact that the Democratic nominee failed to give an answer to Trump when asked about the economy. “They simply sat there on the sidelines and allowed that to pass,” he said.