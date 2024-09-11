Kamala Harris wore Nova earphones disguised as pearl earrings during debate? Trump supporters make wild claims

In the latest twist of the debate drama, Trump supporters have concocted a wild theory claiming Kamala Harris was wearing Nova H1 earphones as earrings during the ABC News presidential showdown. While leading publications and political figures brainstorm the winner of the Tuesday debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a few MAGA supporters are insisting that the VP’s chic pearl earrings were actually high-tech wireless earphones—yes, you read that right. Trump supporters allege Kamala Harris wore Nova H1 earphones disguised as pearl earrings

Republicans claim Harris was wearing pearl earphones

These alleged accessories, dubbed "the first and only wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings," made a splash on social media when an X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted, “BUSTED! SHE’S WEARING EARPHONE EARRINGS.” The user posted a picture of Harris wearing the earrings during the debate alongside another image of Nova H1 earphones, highlighting their uncanny similarity and alleging that the Democratic member cheated.

Kamala Harris has always been a big fan of pearls, often showing off pearl earrings and necklaces at fancy events, which reflect her deep connection to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). Pearls are a significant symbol for AKA, further emphasising Harris’s association with the sorority she has always remained vocal of.

But, this love for her has started a crazy rumour among some Trump fans who believe that Harris’s elegant pearl earrings during the ABC News presidential debate were actually high-tech Nova H1 earphones cleverly disguised as jewellery. Although this claim remains speculative and unsubstantiated, it has sparked debate online, especially as Harris continues to gain ground and the debate outcome is seen as a win for her.

Internet reacts to Harris’ pearl earrings claim

“This is BIG if true. Of course she would cheat,” a social media user commented on the aforementioned X post. Another user shared a picture of Harris wearing the same pearl earrings and wrote, “Here’s the pair she is wearing... she is so busted lol.” “That explains how she could recite so many obvious monologues. She only needed her puppeteer,” a third user added. “No wonder they want the mics muted in between so she can hear the ear mic,” a fourth commented.

However, many defended Harris, arguing that the earrings she wore were not similar to the Nova H1 earphones. In fact, some pointed out that it was Harris's team who wanted unmuted mics during the debate, but Trump insisted on muted ones. Others shared photos of Harris wearing the same earrings in previous appearances, claiming that she has consistently worn them and they are not at all suspicious. One commenter noted, “I’m team Trump, but these are not the same; it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but they’re not identical.”

Despite this, opinions remain divided online, with some people believing the debate was rigged, while others await an investigation for clarity. Harris has previously worn similar pearl earrings, suggesting they were likely just a standard accessory.