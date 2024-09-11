Kamala Harris’s meme-worthy debate reactions to Trump’s ‘dog-eating’ comment win trends: ‘She mastered…’

As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump clashed in their first presidential debate, social media found its own entertainment. Harris’s muted expressions. As Trump went off the rails with his outlandish ‘dog-eating’ claims, it was Harris’s silent reactions on split screen— ranging from from dramatic sighs to eye-roll-worthy glances that stole the meme spotlight. Vice President Harris's facial expressions during the debate goes viral

Kamala Harris’ viral debate expressions steal the spotlight

During the debate, a few X trends really took a bite out of the spotlight—‘Harris facial expression,’ ‘hands on chin,’ ‘Harris meme,’ and ‘dog eaters’ were hot topics, keeping the internet in stitches. As the candidates went head-to-head, Harris pitched herself as a presidential contender not just with her words but also through body language that many found compelling enough to provoke Trump, with the internet claiming she mastered the art of the split screen.

Also read: Taylor Swift chews out Trump as MAGA voters switch sides: ‘Yes, Madam President’ after Harris' endorsement

Meanwhile, Trump’s fiery outbursts, including a baffling comment about Haitian immigrants—“They’re eating the dogs, the cats, the pets!”—became the debate’s own version of a sideshow. “This is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame,” he added. The clash turned into a meme fest.

Trump spent the debate hunched over, totally focused on his spot on the stage and not paying any attention to Harris—even when he was firing scathing shots at her. His unwillingness to look her in the eye was a clear sign he was getting nervous. At the same time, Harris's shaking head, flashing her signature grin, shocked smiles, and big hand-to-chin movements became viral hits, making her responses the go-to topics for memes online.

Harris’ reactions to Trump’s Marxist comment

Right after the debate kicked in, Trump harshly criticised Harris with a Marxist remark, even dragging her father into the fray. In contrast, Harris’s hand gestures spoke volumes, often conveying more than her words. She placed her hand on her mouth and then slid it to her chin, seemingly lost in thought, a move that CBS News contributor Ed Gordon noted as her mastering the art of the split screen.

Also read: Media laughs as ABC host debunks Trump’s controversial baby killing claim: ‘Already gaslighting,’ Internet reacts

At the same time, Trump shook his head, puckered his lips, and scowled whenever Harris talked. Overall, Harris's show was a big change from the June debate, where President Biden's act was heavily criticised as a disaster.

Was Harris trying to push buttons?

Some Republicans didn't like Trump’s debate performance saying he was all over the place and Harris really got under his skin. One donor thought Trump's mad outbursts messed with his message, while Harris's chill vibe seemed to shake him up.

But, a Republican in talks with NBC, pointed out that Harris didn't have solid answers on pressing issues like making prices cheaper and keeping the border safe. Another Republican said Harris's facial expressions might have alienated some voters. Overall, while Trump showed strong moments, his reaction to fact-checking and Harris’s facial cues were points of contention.