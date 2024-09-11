Eggs recalled over salmonella outbreak, 65 reported sick across 9 US states

Two brands of eggs are being recalled after 65 people fell sick from salmonella across nine states in the US. Wisconsin-based Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC is recalling all types of eggs, such as “conventional cage-free, organic, and non-GMO chicken eggs,” under the brand names Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market. At least 65 people ranging in age from two to 88 were infected from May 23 to Aug. 10, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an alert issued Friday. Eggs are being recalled in the US after 65 fell down with salmonella infection across nine states(Representational Image)

Eggs recalled over salmonella outbreak across nine states

The FDA said that 24 of those who fell sick had to be hospitalised. However, no deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported so far. “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

ALSO READ: Carnival cruise ship hits ice in Alaska, passenger says ‘it's a Titanic moment’

“This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak,” the government agency added. It also noted that the infection was reported in California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

ALSO READ: What is 'God of Chaos'? Astronomer updates risk of giant asteroid hitting Earth in 2029

The recalled eggs were distributed to retailers and food service locations in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The FDA urged those in possession of the affected products not to consume them or immediately discard them. The federal agency also recommended that buyers “carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers” that the recalled eggs might have touched to “reduce the risk of cross-contamination.”