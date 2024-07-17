Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction leader's son rams SUV into poultry tempo in Pune

Saurabh Gaikwad, son of prominent former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Bandu alias Tatya Gaikwad, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly dashed his SUV against poultry tempo in Keshavnagar, officials said on Wednesday. Locals present at the accident spot rushed driver Raja Shaikh and the assistant to a private hospital where their condition is stated to be stable

Bandu Gaikwad is a former corporator and a leader of Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). A case has been registered against Saurabh.

The accident left the driver and the cleaner injured. According to the police, the accident took place on Manjri-Mundhwa road in Keshavnagar where the accused Saurabh Gaikwad was driving his Harrier bearing number MH 12 TH 0505 on Tuesday evening when he collided head-on with the poultry tempo which was coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, Saurabh Gaikwad was driving in the wrong direction and was intoxicated which led to the accident. He did not stop at the accident spot and fled, investigators said.

According to the police officials, Saurabh raced his vehicle through a narrow single-lane road, heading straight into the tempo before spinning and skidding to the side of the road on impact.

CCTV footage of the accident showed that after the crash, some of the chickens were thrust onto the road from inside the vehicle by the jolt of the collision.

The Hadapsar police have lodged a case under BNS 281, 125 A, 125 B , Motor Vehicle Act 184, 134 A and B . The FIR was lodged by Deepak Baburao Hirwale (36), a resident of Kadam Wak Wasti.

The latest accident comes less than two months after a drunk teen rammed his speeding Porsche into a two-wheeler and killed two techies. The 17-year-old minor accused was recently granted bail by the Bombay high court.