Pune Porsche car crash: Teen submits 300-word essay on road safety complying to JJB's bail conditions

The 17-year-old minor, allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash which claimed the lives of two people, has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety in abidance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official told PTI on Friday. On May 19, the teenager who was allegedly under the effect of alcohol rammed a Porsche car into two software engineers, killing them both. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The essay was submitted to JJB on Wednesday, said the official according to PTI.

On May 19, the teenager who was allegedly under the effect of alcohol rammed a Porsche car into two software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, killing them both.

A few hours after the incident, JJB ordered that the boy be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather.

JJB also ordered the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

The incident which happened in Kalyani Nagar in Pune, triggered a nationwide outrage after the minor was granted bail on lenient terms.

Following the outrage, the police moved the board seeking an amendment of the bail order and on May 22, he was ordered to be sent to an observation home.

The teen's parents and grandfather were also arrested for attempting to tampering evidence. The father and grandfather were later granted earlier in July.

The minor was released from the observation home in June following a habeas corpus petition filed by the boy’s paternal aunt, reported HT.

The Bombay High Court said that the orders which remanded him to the facility were illegal, reported PTI.

“We allow the habeas corpus petition and order his release. We are bound by law. The aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act must treat him as any child in conflict with the law separately from adults, despite the seriousness of the crime,” a bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande ruled, reported HT.

(with inputs from news agencies)