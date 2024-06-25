Pune Porsche crash: HC orders release of accused teen, to be in custody of aunt

The Bombay high court on Tuesday ordered the release of the accused juvenile from the observation home. Pune Porsche car crash: Bombay HC orders juvenile accused to be released from observation home

A Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally struck two motorbike-riding software engineers in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, in the early hours of May 19.

"We allow the petition and order his release. The Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)," the court stated.

The bench said that the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) remand orders were illegal and issued without proper jurisdiction.

Teen was drunk: Police

The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with a condition to write a 300-word essay. This decision sparked significant public outrage. Subsequently, the police requested a review, and the JJB remanded the boy to an observation home. Authorities are working to have the minor tried as an adult.

Police got CCTV footage showing the teenager drinking at a pub before the accident. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the footage, stating the boy was fully aware of his actions. Additionally, the police arrested his father, Vishal Agarwal, for “exposing a child to danger”, and the owners and employees of two bars for serving alcohol to a minor.

‘Teen’s age needs to be considered': Bombay HC

Amid the immediate reaction to the accident and the public outcry, the court said, "The CCL's age was not considered. The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench added.

"CCLs are to be considered differently," Bombay HC said.

The court said that the accused is already undergoing rehabilitation, which is the primary objective, and that he is currently under the care of a psychologist, a practice that will be continued.

The order was passed in a plea filed by the 17-year-old boy's paternal aunt, who claimed he was illegally detained and sought his immediate release.