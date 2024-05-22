 Pune Porsche horror: Teen driver spent ₹48,000 in 90 minutes at first pub, says police commissioner | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Pune Porsche horror: Teen driver spent 48,000 in 90 minutes at first pub, says police commissioner

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Pune Porsche accident: Pune Police commissioner said the teen and his friends visited Cosie pub at 10:40pm on Saturday, where they spent ₹48,000.

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the 17-year-old son of a prominent builder spent 48,000 in just 90 minutes at one of the two pubs he visited before ramming his luxury Porsche Taycan into a motorcycle early on Sunday morning, killing two young IT professionals.

A new video emerged in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy is seen in a bar.
A new video emerged in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy is seen in a bar.

Amitesh Kumar said the teen driver and his friends first visited Cosie restaurant-pub at 10:40pm on Saturday, where they racked up the 48,000 bill. They moved to a second pub, Blak Mariott, at 12:10am after Cosie stopped serving them, The Times of India reported.

Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Non-payment of 1,758 fee held up registration of luxury car worth over 1 crore 

"We have obtained the 48,000 bill from Cosie, which includes the cost of the liquor served to the teenager and his friends," the newspapers quoted Amitesh Kumar as saying.

Amitesh Kumar told NDTV that the teenager was taken for a medical test in the early hours on Sunday and his blood has been taken and sent for a forensic report.

"Here, we are not applying a case of 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code of drunken driving and a rash and negligent act. We are applying Section 304, where we are saying that he had the knowledge that his rash act - where he was driving a Porsche without a number plate at a rash speed on a narrow street after consuming alcohol - could cause or was likely to cause death," the police commissioner told the news channel.

Also Read | Pune accident case: Different justice for rich and poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Assistant commissioner of police Manoj Patil said the teen accused had visited pubs and consumed alcohol before driving his Porsche Taycan car. "We have ample CCTV camera footage of the boy and his group consuming alcohol. The blood sample reports are still awaited," Manoj Patil was quoted by ToI.

The Pune Police has already detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile.

"The chief minister, the deputy chief minister and home minister (Devendra Fadnavis), and the (Pune) guardian minister (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) have given clear instructions to the police to take stringent action in this case. The state director general of police has also instructed for strong action," Amitesh Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Also Read | Porsche crash case: Fadnavis expresses ‘shock’ over JJB order

Asked about any pressure on the police in this case, the official said from the beginning, the police have been acting according to the law and there is no pressure on the cops from anyone.

On the allegations of “preferential treatment” being given to the juvenile while in custody after the incident, the top cop said stringent action would be taken against the police personnel if they were found to be aiding the teenager directly or indirectly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had demanded that Amitesh Kumar be dismissed, and claimed the teenager was served pizza and a burger at the police station after his detention. He also accused an MLA from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction of being present at the police station and helping the 17-year-old.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes at around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The two riders – Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh – died of their injuries, police said.

The accused teenager was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Pune Porsche horror: Teen driver spent 48,000 in 90 minutes at first pub, says police commissioner

